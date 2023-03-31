Today is Friday March 31, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


AP WAS THERE: Uncovering Lyndon B Johnson’s stolen election

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 5:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ALICE (AP) — In 1977, Associated Press reporter James W. Mangan had an exclusive interview with a South Texas election judge who detailed certifying false votes for Lyndon B. Johnson nearly three decades earlier. The story made headlines across the country. Johnson had won by an 87-vote margin in the 1948 Democratic primary runoff. He easily defeated his Republican opponent to take a seat in the U.S. Senate. Mangan spent three years pursuing the story. It pulled back the curtain on the victory that had drawn suspicions ever since election officials in rural Jim Wells County announced the discovery of uncounted votes in Box 13.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC