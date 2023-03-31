Texas Tech hires coach Grant McCasland after NIT title

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 2:44 pm

(AP) – Grant McCasland was hired as Texas Tech’s new coach Friday, getting a six-year contract with the Red Raiders a day after North Texas won the NIT title to wrap up that school’s first 30-win season. North Texas was 135-65 in six seasons under McCasland, who has a master’s degree from Texas Tech. The Mean Green were 31-7 this season, which came a year after they had first broken the school record by winning 25 games. During his time on the Lubbock campus while getting his master’s degree, McCasland served as Texas Tech’s director of basketball operations for coach James Dickey from 1999-2001. McCasland earned his undergraduate degree from Baylor, where he was listed as a 5-foot-9 walk-on player who got into 47 games over four seasons, from 1995-99. He later was an assistant coach for the Bears from 2011-16 under coach Scott Drew.

