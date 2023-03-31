Today is Friday March 31, 2023
Mulkey says no contact with Griner since return from Russia

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 10:33 am
DALLAS (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey says she hasn’t spoken to Brittney Griner since the former Baylor star returned to the U.S. from a Russian prison. But Mulkey says she’s glad Griner is back and safe. Mulkey and Griner won a national title together at Baylor. Mulkey was criticized in September for not offering any words of support or encouragement for Griner, when she was still being held after her arrest on drug-related charges. Griner came out after her Baylor career and criticized her former coach, saying Mulkey forced her to keep her sexual orientation private.



