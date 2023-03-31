Today is Friday March 31, 2023
TxDOT project updates

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 9:57 am
TxDOT project updatesTYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of April 3, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones. Tyler Maintenance will have a crew on FM 2868 for base repairs. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be conducting bridge work on FM 14, north of Red Springs. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. To see the full schedule, click here.



