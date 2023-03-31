Today is Friday March 31, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 9:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Unstable: Rob Lowe acts alongside his own son in this new series about a son escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father.

Murder Mystery 2: Four years after they solved their first mystery, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return to solve a case at a wedding.

Disney+
Prom Pact: It’s not your typical teen movie, though it does have promposals, college wait lists and lifelong friendship.

Hulu
Rye Lane: Two people connect over their bad breakups as they spend a day together in East London in the new film.

Apple TV+
Tetris: Learn the unbelievable true story behind one of the world’s most popular video games.

The Big Door Prize: Are you living up to your true potential in life? And what is your true potential anyway? Those are some of the big questions asked in the new series.

Prime Video
The Power: Check out this new series all about a world where teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC