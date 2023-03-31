Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 9:10 am

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Unstable: Rob Lowe acts alongside his own son in this new series about a son escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father.

Murder Mystery 2: Four years after they solved their first mystery, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return to solve a case at a wedding.

Disney+

Prom Pact: It’s not your typical teen movie, though it does have promposals, college wait lists and lifelong friendship.

Hulu

Rye Lane: Two people connect over their bad breakups as they spend a day together in East London in the new film.

Apple TV+

Tetris: Learn the unbelievable true story behind one of the world’s most popular video games.

The Big Door Prize: Are you living up to your true potential in life? And what is your true potential anyway? Those are some of the big questions asked in the new series.

Prime Video

The Power: Check out this new series all about a world where teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will.

