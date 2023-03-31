Approximately 53,000 hoverboards recalled over fire risks after two deaths

Jetson Electric Bikes recalls 42-Volt Rogue Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards due to fire hazard. -- CPSC

(WASHINGTON) -- After two deaths, approximately 53,000 hoverboards are being recalled due to fire risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday.

The voluntary recall impacts certain Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters -- also known as hoverboards -- which were sold at Target and on the company's website.

CPSC said a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died from an April 2022 fire in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. Local officials determined that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire, according to a news release from CPSC, which also said "the cause of the fire was undetermined."

But the agency said the lithium-ion battery packs in the hoverboards can overheat, posing a fire hazard. CPSC also said it was aware of other reports of the recalled scooters "burning, sparking or melting, several of which involved reports of flames."

CPSC advised consumers to "immediately" stop using and stop charging the recalled 42-volt version of the self-balancing scooters and contact Jetson for a full refund.

In a statement, Jetson said the voluntary recall was "out of an abundance of caution."

"The safety and quality of all our products is our top priority," the company said, "and our team is committed to ensuring our products meet all industry standards and regulatory requirements."

