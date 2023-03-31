Today is Friday March 31, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge’s ruling undercuts US health law’s preventive care

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 8:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge in Texas who previously ruled to dismantle the Affordable Care Act struck down a narrower but key part of the nation’s health law. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Reed O’ Connor blocks the requirement that most insurers cover preventive care such as vaccines and cancer screenings. Opponents and medical groups had warned that the decision could jeopardize preventive screenings for millions of Americans. The Biden administration had told the court the outcome of the case “could create extraordinary upheaval in the United States’ public health system.” It is expected to appeal.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC