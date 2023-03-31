Braves’ Orlando Arcia signs 3-year, $7.3 million contract

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 6:25 am

ByESPN.com news

Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia has signed a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2026, the team announced Thursday before their season opener.

The Braves did not disclose financial terms, but sources confirmed to ESPN’s Buster Olney that the three base years of deal are worth $7.3 million, and the team option is worth $2 million with a $1 million buyout.

Arcia had been entering the final year of his previous deal with the Braves and was set to make $1.3 million this season. He was batting ninth in Atlanta’s Opening Day lineup and starting at shortstop Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

“I’m glad to know that he’s going to be around for a little bit,” Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters before Thursday’s game. “That’s really nice because he’s a wonderful, wonderful young man.”

Arcia will begin the season as Atlanta’s starting shortstop after winning the job in spring training, prompting the Braves to demote infield prospects Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake to the minors.

“[Arcia] came to spring training and was nowhere to be found as far as the conversation [about the starting shortstop role],” Snitker said. “He never altered anything, he had all the energy, everything. How he went about it — he ended up having a really, really nice spring, and he won the job.”

Arcia, 28, played well in a part-time role with the Braves last season, batting .244 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 209 at-bats. He served as Atlanta’s starting second baseman for a two-month stretch when star Ozzie Albies was out with a broken foot, although his primary position in the majors has been shortstop.

Arcia is a career .253 hitter with 53 homers in parts of seven seasons with the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. Terms of the contract were first reported Thursday by FanSided.

