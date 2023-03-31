Donald Trump’s true crime.

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 6:19 am

Former president and current candidate Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on charges that are to be revealed upon his arraignment next week. It appears that he is being charged in New York state on what could only be classified as a violation of federal campaign finance laws.

If we are to believe the leaks and innuendoes, Trump had an affair some time ago with a porn star who goes by the stage name of Stormy Daniels. To keep that affair from becoming an issue during the 2016 presidential campaign, Michael Cohen, who was then Trump’s attorney, paid Ms. Daniels $130,000 in what the media is calling “hush money,” but what lawyers call a non-disclosure agreement. Trump’s is then alleged to have reimbursed Cohen and characterized that payment as a legal expense. From there you now have a first in American history felony indictment of a former president.

We don’t have space to enumerate the orders of magnitude worse behaviors of Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump’s 2016 opponent. We don’t have time or space to fully flesh out the myriad ways the federal law enforcement establishment contorted itself beyond recognizability to avoid prosecuting Mrs. Clinton for what were clearly serious crimes.

Today we limit our discussion to Donald Trump’s real crime.

Winning the 2016 election.

Trump’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton was nothing short of a cataclysm to the Washington, D.C. establishment. Trump summed it up in the opening stanzas of his inaugural address.

For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government, while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs, and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”

Former president George W. Bush, whom I at one time vigorously defended in this space, left the inauguration saying, “That was some weird s##t.” Plain and simple, the convenient uniparty D.C. arrangement that has solidified over decades was threatened by Donald Trump, and the establishment wasn’t having it.

From that day forward, Trump has been under unrelenting siege. To defeat Trump – and by extension you for daring to believe that government serves at the pleasure of the citizens who pay for it – American law enforcement has been openly and unapologetically weaponized.

I’ll acknowledge that in many ways, Donald Trump has been his own worst enemy. Too often his behavior creates pointless and damaging distractions.

But give him credit. He called out for all to see that the powers that be in Washington have no vision of themselves as the servants our Constitution says they are. They clearly believe themselves to be overlords.

Go Back