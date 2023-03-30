Van Zandt County man sentenced for trafficking drugs

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 5:37 pm

TYLER — A Canton man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Ashton Norris, 30, pleaded guilty on August 22, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Thursday to 97 months in federal prison. According to information presented in court, on Oct. 4, 2021, Norris was stopped on I-20 in Van Zandt County for a defective license plate lamp. During the stop, it was discovered that Norris had an active warrant for his arrest out of Wood County and was placed under arrest. A search of his vehicle revealed a backpack with approximately 103 grams of methamphetamine. Norris was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 5, 2021 on federal drug trafficking violations.

