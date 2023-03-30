Today is Thursday March 30, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Roof opened and closed in Rangers season opener vs. Phillies

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 5:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON (AP) — The retractable roof at the Texas Rangers ballpark was opened before the first pitch of the season opener against the Philadelphia Phillies and then was closed during the fourth inning because of thunderstorms in the area. It was the first time at Globe Life Field, which is in its fourth season as the Rangers home, that a game had the roof rolled out during play. Team officials took a long time Thursday before deciding to open the roof for the start of the game. The weather was overcast and 69 degrees when the game started but thunderstorms threatened the area in the fourth.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC