Buttigieg touts airport projects to boost safety, efficiency

FORT WORTH (AP) — The federal government is spending more money on airport improvements designed to reduce the number of times that planes must taxi across active runways. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday to announce $29 million in federal money to help build a new taxiway at the nation’s second-busiest airport. DFW officials say that will increase safety and reduce the amount of time planes spend shuttling between terminals and runways. Buttigieg’s visit comes amid a surge in close calls between planes. Buttigieg says aviation officials are treating those close calls as seriously as they treat accidents.



