Today is Thursday March 30, 2023
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 5:17 pm
BREAKING NEWS: A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. It’s the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024. The indictment was confirmed Thursday by Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, and other people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss sealed criminal charges. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation as politically motivated. He is expected to surrender to authorities next week.



