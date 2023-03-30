U-S, New Mexico settle with oil company over emissions

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 4:49 pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Texas oil company has reached a $6.2 million settlement with the federal government and the state of New Mexico to resolve air pollution violations. State and federal environmental regulators announced the settlement with Matador Production Co. on Monday. They say the company agreed to comply with clean air regulations at all of its 239 oil and natural gas well pads in New Mexico, which is home to part of the Permian Basin, one of the most productive oil and gas regions in the world. Regulators had accused the company of failing to capture and control emissions from its storage tanks. They also say the company failed to obtain required permits at more than two dozen of its production operations in the state.

