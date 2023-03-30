Longview Police investigate shooting near school campus

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 8:55 am

LONGVIEW — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning near a Pine Tree ISD campus. According to the Longview Police Department and our news partner KETK , officers were called to the 1800 block of Pine Tree Road in response to a shooting. Officers spoke with the victim, who reportedly told them that the shooting happened near Pirate Avenue. “As an initial precaution, the Pine Tree campus close to the location went on lockdown,” Longview Police said. “This has already been lifted due to authorities finding no ties to this incident to the school campus.” The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are on the scene and continuing the investigation.

