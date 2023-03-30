Nacogdoches teachers surprised with grants totaling $14,000

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 8:31 am

NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches ISD cheerleaders, drumline and administrators marched the hallways to surprise teachers with grants on Wednesday. Our news partner KETK reports, the grants were awarded by the Nacogdoches Education Foundation. Teachers from around the district applied for the grants. Eight grants this spring totaled $14,000. On Wednesday, select teachers were surprised with the good news. “I tried to be positive about getting the grant,” said Justin Guillory, Environmental Science Teacher at Nacogdoches High School. Guillory was one of the educators awarded a $1,500 grant, and he was brought to tears. “I’m so happy, I’m so glad, I’m going to be able to use it in my classroom, it’s awesome,” Guillory said. Erin Windham, the Executive Director of the Nacogdoches Educational Foundation, said the community wanted to help teachers out in the classroom. “When we started the education foundation, there had been some inquiries where people wanted to donate to an educational foundation for Nacogdoches,” Windham said.

