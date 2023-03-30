Today is Thursday March 30, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspect arrested after man shot in stomach, leg

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 8:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marshall man arrested after man shot in stomach, legMARSHALL — A Harrison County man was arrested Tuesday after another man was injured in a shooting on North Franklin Street, according to our news partner KETK and Marshall Police. Officials said police found Bobby Williams, 28 with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Keith Hall, 35 of Marshall, was arrested after an investigation by Marshall Police detectives and members of the Joint Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force. Hall was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond has been set at $50,000. Police said the investigation is ongoing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC