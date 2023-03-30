Today is Thursday March 30, 2023
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 7:55 am
FRISCO (AP) – Dolly Parton will return for a second consecutive year as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards but this year she’s bringing a new plus-one to help — Garth Brooks. The show is set for May 11 and will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee. It’s the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton but marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show.



