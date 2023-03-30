Congress approves measure to toss Biden’s water protections

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 7:55 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress on Wednesday approved a resolution to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways. The Senate voted 53 to 43 to approve the Republican-led effort. President Joe Biden has promised to veto the measure. The Congressional Review Act allows Congress to block recently enacted executive branch regulations and only needs a majority vote. This is the latest development in a long-running fight over the reach of the Clean Water Act. Environmental groups have sought protections that cover more waters to reduce pollution while business and farming groups have supported proposals to curtail regulations that can impose permitting requirements on builders.

