Evacuation order issued near Minnesota train derailment

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 5:25 am

Florian Roden / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A train derailed near Raymond, Minnesota, on Thursday, prompting a local evacuation order, officials said.

Residents nearby were told to evacuate after a BNSF train derailed and caught fire, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said in a press release overnight.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back