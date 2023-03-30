Mexico investigates eight over deadly fire at migrant facility

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 4:21 am

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say eight employees or officials are being investigated for possible misconduct at a migrant detention center where a fire killed 39 detained men. Anger and frustration following the blaze in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez boiled over Wednesday as hundreds of migrants walked to a U.S. border gate hoping to make a mass crossing. Mexican officials appear to place blame for the fire deaths largely on private, subcontracted security guards. Video showed guards hurrying away from the smoky fire apparently without trying to free detainees. No charges have been announced, but authorities say they will seek arrest warrants, including one for a migrant who allegedly was involved into starting the fire.

