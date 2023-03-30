Prayer vigil held for KTBB’s John Sims following accident

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2023 at 5:14 am

TYLER — Veteran KTBB news anchor John Sims remains in critical condition today at UT Health East Texas following an auto-pedestrian accident in which he suffered a severe head injury. A prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening at the fountain at UT Health East Texas, organized by Nick McGrew, president of Tyler Together Race Relations. Friends prayed, sang and shared their memories of John at the fountain. The accident happened near Front & Bonner streets where John was walking at approximately 8:30 Tuesday morning. John’s career in radio spans more than 45 years, most of them spent here in East Texas. He has served as news anchor and editor at KTBB since 1998. Prior to joining KTBB, he was an on-air personality at 92.1 FM, KDOK, which at the time was owned by current KTBB owner Paul Gleiser. Gleiser said in a statement, “We are heartbroken by what has happened to John. We are told that his situation is very grave. We are keeping him in our prayers and we appreciate those here in the East Texas community and those in the radio industry around the country who have reached out to us to express their concern and to offer their prayers to go with ours.”

