John Fetterman returning to Senate following treatment for depression

John Fetterman returning to Senate following treatment for depressionPosted/updated on: March 29, 2023 at 4:36 pm
(WASHINGTON) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is expected to return to Congress the week of April 17, after the upcoming two-week recess, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The Democratic lawmaker, who suffered a stroke during his campaign, checked himself into an impatient facility in the middle of February while suffering from depression.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.