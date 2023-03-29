John Fetterman returning to Senate following treatment for depression

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2023 at 4:36 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is expected to return to Congress the week of April 17, after the upcoming two-week recess, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Democratic lawmaker, who suffered a stroke during his campaign, checked himself into an impatient facility in the middle of February while suffering from depression.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back