Today is Wednesday March 29, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2023 at 5:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence returned Wednesday to the United States, where he will be reunited with his family. A person familiar with the matter confirmed his arrival, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning. The person says Paul Rusesabagina arrived in Houston and will travel to a military hospital in San Antonio, where his family lives. Officials have said Rusesabagina was in Doha, Qatar, before arriving in the U.S. The 68-year-old Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of people in the country’s 1994 genocide, was convicted in Rwanda in 2021 of terrorism offenses and sentenced to 25 years in prison.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC