Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2023 at 5:22 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence returned Wednesday to the United States, where he will be reunited with his family. A person familiar with the matter confirmed his arrival, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning. The person says Paul Rusesabagina arrived in Houston and will travel to a military hospital in San Antonio, where his family lives. Officials have said Rusesabagina was in Doha, Qatar, before arriving in the U.S. The 68-year-old Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of people in the country’s 1994 genocide, was convicted in Rwanda in 2021 of terrorism offenses and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

