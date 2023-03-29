Today is Wednesday March 29, 2023
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2023 at 7:58 am
HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound from Houston to Rio De Janeiro returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport for an emergency landing shortly after takeoff. The airline says that Flight 129 was forced to return to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue.” An airport spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment Wednesday. The flight tracking website FlightAware reported the aircraft departed Houston at 8:52 p.m. and returned to the airport, landing at 10:50 p.m. The airline said the plane landed safely, passengers got off and United Airlines made arrangements to get them to their destination.



