One Alabama officer shot and killed, another hospitalized in critical condition: Police

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2023 at 5:58 am

(HUNTSVILLE, Ala.) -- A police officer in Huntsville, Alabama, has died, and another remains hospitalized in critical condition, after being shot while responding to a shooting call Tuesday, police said.

"This is a devastating loss for the our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama," Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles said in a statement. "We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer's family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice."

The Huntsville Police Department responded to a call at 4:45 p.m. on Governors House Drive, where the two officers were shot "by an offender at the scene," the department had said, who initially "barricaded himself inside an apartment."

"The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the department said.

The officers were taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to the HPD. The second officer has undergone emergency surgery and remains in critical condition, the department said.

"As we grieve with our fallen officer's family, we have another officer fighting for his life," the chief added. "Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers."

A female shooting victim was at the scene when officers arrived, according to police.

Both the offender and female victim "are at the hospital receiving treatment," police later said.

The HPD asked residents to avoid the area and closed the area to traffic amid a "heavy police presence."

The roads have since reopened.

"This is a painful night for the City of Huntsville and for our police family," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. "We are heartbroken. Words cannot express our loss. We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from our community, and we stand united with our police officers and their families in this tragic moment."

