Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2023 at 4:02 am
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld approval of the Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan. The plan would let the Texas-based organization keep operating while it compensates tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The ruling released Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Delaware rejected arguments that the bankruptcy plan wasn’t proposed in good faith. Opponents have said it improperly strips insurers and survivors of their rights. The plaintiffs say the staggering number of claims and other factors suggest the bankruptcy process was manipulated.



