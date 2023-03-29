38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn’t let migrants out

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2023 at 4:01 am

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — When smoke began billowing out of a migrant detention center in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Venezuelan migrant Viangly Infante Padrón was terrified because she knew her husband was still inside. The father of her three children had been picked up by immigration agents earlier in the day, part of a recent crackdown that netted 67 other migrants, many of whom were asking for handouts or washing car windows at stoplights in this city across from El Paso, Texas. What she saw in those first minutes has become the center of a question much of Mexico is asking itself: Why didn’t authorities attempt to release the men before smoke filled the room and killed so many?

Go Back