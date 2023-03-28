Today is Tuesday March 28, 2023
Woman indicted, accused of stealing thousands from Canton church

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 5:45 pm
Woman indicted, accused of stealing thousands from Canton churchVAN ZANDT COUNTY – A woman was indicted by a Van Zandt County grand jury earlier this month, and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local church. According to our news partner KETK, Donna Cory Drake was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of theft from a non-profit. The non-profit is named in the indictment as Lakeside Baptist Church where she is accused of taking between $30,000 to $150,000 between October 2018 and September 2022. Drake was arrested for the charge from her indictment on Friday, and was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond. Second-degree felonies carry a penalty range of two to 20 years.



