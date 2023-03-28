Timeline: How the Nashville shooting at Covenant School unfolded

March 28, 2023

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) -- Three children and three adults were killed in a mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

The alleged shooter, who was identified by police as 28-year-old Nashville resident Audrey Elizabeth Hale, was killed by officers.

Here is the timeline of what we know took place, according to investigators. All times are local.

9:54 a.m.: The suspect's vehicle is seen on surveillance cameras arriving at the school and parking in the parking lot.

10:10 a.m.: The suspect is seen in surveillance footage shooting through the front door and entering the building.

10:13 a.m.: Nashville Police receive a call of an active shooter inside Covenant School.

The suspected shooter allegedly entered the Christian school through a side entrance and went from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots, police said.

Officers entered the school and began clearing it when they heard shots coming from the second level, according to investigators.

A team of five officers arrived on the second level and saw a shooter who was firing. Two officers engaged the suspect, who was fatally shot, according to investigators.

10:27 a.m.: The suspected shooter is declared dead, investigators said.

