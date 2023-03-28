Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids escape after Nashville’s Covenant School shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart took to Instagram to vent about yesterday's Covenant School shooting in Nashville, explaining that she and her husband Mark Wilkerson helped children flee the scene.

The shooter, identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was shot and killed by police officers after murdering three students and three adult staff members at the Christian school Monday morning.

New Nashville resident Hart explained her children attend a nearby school, and she and Wilkerson were in the area to attend parent teacher conferences when the chaos unfolded.

"We moved here from Connecticut where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity," the actress told her followers.

The former Sabrina, The Teenage Witch star pointed out her kids "luckily" didn't have class on Monday.

"We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway," Hart said, her voice quavering. "They were climbing out of the woods; they were trying to escape the shooting situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road, and get their teacher over there. We helped a mom reunite with her children," she continued.

"I just don't know what to say anymore," Hart said, clearly emotional. "Just enough is enough. And pray. Pray for the families."

The actress captioned the video, "This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story."

