Today is Tuesday March 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Six people, five of them children, injured by carbon monoxide

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 9:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) — Authorities in Fort Worth, Texas, say six people, five of them children, are in critical condition after being exposed to carbon monoxide, apparently from a running vehicle. Officials told local media they were called to the home about 8 p.m. Monday by a child who met firefighters at the door then collapsed after saying her mother was acting oddly. A fire department spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment Tuesday. Officials said the six were taken to a hospital in critical condition and five firefighters who rushed into the home without protective gear to remove the occupants were treated for exposure to carbon monoxide.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC