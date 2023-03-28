Six people, five of them children, injured by carbon monoxide

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 9:21 am

FORT WORTH (AP) — Authorities in Fort Worth, Texas, say six people, five of them children, are in critical condition after being exposed to carbon monoxide, apparently from a running vehicle. Officials told local media they were called to the home about 8 p.m. Monday by a child who met firefighters at the door then collapsed after saying her mother was acting oddly. A fire department spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment Tuesday. Officials said the six were taken to a hospital in critical condition and five firefighters who rushed into the home without protective gear to remove the occupants were treated for exposure to carbon monoxide.

