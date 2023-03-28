Rachel McAdams reveals if she’ll make a cameo in ﻿the ‘Mean Girls’ ﻿musical movie

McAdams (right) in "Mean Girls" -- Photo by CBS via Getty Images

With the Mean Girls musical movie officially in production, will any of the original stars make an appearance in it?

Rachel McAdams, who starred in the original 2004 teen comedy as Regina George, told Entertainment Tonight that while she's not "in the works" for the project, she could "never" say no to Tina Fey, who wrote the film.

"She's the greatest. So, we'll see how it all shakes out," she shared.

Although McAdams currently doesn't have plans to appear, she did share her thoughts on Reneé Rapp, who was cast as Regina George in the musical version.

"I don't think she can do any wrong. She is amazing," said McAdams. "She's already got me beat with that voice. So, I'm just excited to see her incarnation. It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play, so, I hope she has a great time with it. And I can't wait to see it."

