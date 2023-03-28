In Brief: ‘The White Lotus’ moving to Thailand, and more

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 7:58 am

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has been given an October release date, Variety reports. The film, described as "a historical drama about the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe," will receive a limited release beginning Oct. 6, with a wide release starting Oct. 20. The Apple TV+-produced film -- the cast of which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone -- will also stream on the platform. A streaming debut date has not been specified...

Saturday Night Live's April hosts include former cast member Molly Shannon and Oscar nominee Ana de Armas. Shannon, who appeared on the comedy show between 1995 and 2001, will host for her second time on April 8, with the Jonas Brothers as the musical guest. Blonde star de Armas will make her debut as host the following week, April 15, with musical guest Karol G...

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey's next TV series will be The Abandons, a western from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which received a straight-to-series order in October 2022, is set in 1850s Oregon and follows a group of outlier families who “pursue their Manifest Destiny [while] a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out,” per the show’s description...

Chanel West Coast is leaving MTV's Ridiculousness after 12 years as co-host alongside creator Rob Dyrdek and fellow co-host Sterling “Steelo” Brim, Variety reports. The TV personality has signed an overall deal with MTVE/Paramount where she will executive-produce, create and star in her own unscripted series. She will also develop scripted and unscripted projects under MTV Entertainment Studios. “My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv,” Chanel said in a statement, in part. “I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I’m also very excited for the world to see me beyond ‘the laugh’ and for once, see the real me…”

Season 3 of HBO’s The White Lotus is heading to Thailand, sources close to production tell Variety. HBO declined to comment. The first two seasons of the Emmy-winning show were filmed at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectfully. Producer Mike White previously hinted that the third season may take place in Asia in a clip following the second-season finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus," he said...

