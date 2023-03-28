UT Tyler awarded $100,000 NASA grant

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 7:49 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler will be helping to develop space farming. UT Tyler has received a $100,000 grant from NASA to study how plants react to different types of stress in space. The technology used by Dr. Shawana Tabassum, electrical engineering assistant professor and chief investigator, is similar to a fitness watch, but for plants. The goal is to help astronauts grow fresh produce on deep-space missions and eventually to grow produce on the Moon or on Mars. UT Tyler will collaborate on the project with Texas A&M. Project activities will be conducted at the A&M Agrilife Research facility in College Station.

