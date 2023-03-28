Today is Tuesday March 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UT Tyler awarded $100,000 NASA grant

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 7:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Tyler awarded 0,000 NASA grantTYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler will be helping to develop space farming. UT Tyler has received a $100,000 grant from NASA to study how plants react to different types of stress in space. The technology used by Dr. Shawana Tabassum, electrical engineering assistant professor and chief investigator, is similar to a fitness watch, but for plants. The goal is to help astronauts grow fresh produce on deep-space missions and eventually to grow produce on the Moon or on Mars. UT Tyler will collaborate on the project with Texas A&M. Project activities will be conducted at the A&M Agrilife Research facility in College Station.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC