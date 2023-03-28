Dozens dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near US: official

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 6:27 am

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican official says 39 people died and 29 were injured in a fire in an immigration detention center in northern Mexico. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case. The fire broke out late Monday. Rows of bodies could be seen lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue swarmed the scene. Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

