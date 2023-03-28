Homicide investigation underway following discovery of body

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 6:21 am

UPSHUR COUNTY — A body was found Monday morning by a roofing crew at a residence in Upshur County. According to our news partner KETK, deputies responded to a dead body call at a residence on Airstrip Road in the southwest portion of the county. Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said roofing crew members arrived at the scene to do a job at the location and found the body, later identified as Timothy Allen Caffey, 66, of Gilmer. Officials said the house where he was found was his own residence. “Evidence at the scene clearly indicated that Mr. Timothy Caffey was the victim of a homicide,” the sheriff’s office said. Caffey shared his residence with his son, Michael Timothy Caffey, 45, of Gilmer.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office contacted Upshur County later that afternoon, saying that they located Michael Caffey in a Liberty City neighborhood. Residents contacted the sheriff’s office because Michael was reportedly wandering the streets and walking onto residential property. Gregg County said that they had a misdemeanor warrant for Michael’s arrest. Upshur County officials responded to the scene, to speak to Michael, and investigators said they found evidence linking him to the homicide. He was taken to the Gregg County Jail for the misdemeanor warrant while Upshur County investigators got a warrant for murder. “Mr. Michael Caffey will be transferred to the Upshur County Jail in the near future,” the sheriff’s office said.

