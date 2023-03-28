Dozens dead after fire breaks out at migrant detention center in Juarez, Mexico

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 6:27 am

Perry Gerenday/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A fire broke out at a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Monday, killing at least 39 people, officials said in a statement.

The fire started at about 10 p.m. on Monday at the Instituto Nacional de Migración, Mexico's Institute of Migration said early Tuesday. The center houses migrants near the Puente Internacional Lerdo Stanton bridge to El Paso, Texas.

Sixty-eight men from Central and South America had been housed in the facility, officials said. The dead were all migrants, according to the statement.

Another 29 migrants were injured, some seriously, and were transferred to four local hospitals, the statement said.

Story developing...

