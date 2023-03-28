Today is Tuesday March 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dozens dead after fire breaks out at migrant detention center in Juarez, Mexico

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2023 at 6:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Perry Gerenday/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A fire broke out at a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Monday, killing at least 39 people, officials said in a statement.

The fire started at about 10 p.m. on Monday at the Instituto Nacional de Migración, Mexico's Institute of Migration said early Tuesday. The center houses migrants near the Puente Internacional Lerdo Stanton bridge to El Paso, Texas.

Sixty-eight men from Central and South America had been housed in the facility, officials said. The dead were all migrants, according to the statement.

Another 29 migrants were injured, some seriously, and were transferred to four local hospitals, the statement said.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC