Nashville school shooting: What to know about the 6 victims

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 6:52 pm
The Covenant School

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) -- The six victims of a fatal shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, have been identified by law enforcement officials.

Three children and three staff members were killed at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade, on Monday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; William Kinney, 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Katherine Koonce, 60
Koonce was the head of the Covenant School, according to police.

Cynthia Peak, 61
Peak was a substitute teacher, according to investigators.

Mike Hill, 61
Hill was a custodian, investigators said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

