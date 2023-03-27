Today is Monday March 27, 2023
East Line Street railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance Wednesday

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 4:11 pm
East Line Street railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance WednesdayTYLER — The railroad crossing on E. Line St. between Spring and Center Avenues in Tyler will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Officials say Union Pacific Railroad and the City of Tyler Streets Department will be doing routine maintenance on the railroad crossing and the roadway near the intersection. Detours will be in place at North Spring and North Center. The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution and obey all traffic signs and detours in the area.



