Timeline: How the Nashville shooting at Covenant School unfolded

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 3:29 pm
Seth Herald/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) -- Three children and three adults were killed in a mass shooting at the Covenant School outside Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. The alleged shooter, an unidentified 28-year-old woman, was killed by police.

Here is the timeline of what we know took place, according to investigators. All times are local.

10:13 a.m.: Nashville Police receive a call of an active shooter inside Covenant School.

The suspected shooter allegedly entered the Christian school through a side entrance and made her way from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots, police said.

Officers entered the school and began clearing it when they heard shots coming from the second level, according to investigators.

A team of five officers arrived on the second level and saw a female shooter who was firing. Two officers officers engaged her and she was fatally shot, according to investigators.

10:27 a.m. The suspected shooter is declared dead, investigators said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

