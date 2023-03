Controlled burn causes smoke in Marshall city limits

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 3:56 pm

MARSHALL — The Texas A&M Forest Service is conducting a controlled burn in Harrison County, northeast of Marshall, and officials say wind conditions have caused smoke to hover within Marshall’s city limits. Authorities say this will be a two-day controlled burn. Representatives from the Forest Service have indicated that workers will complete the burn Tuesday after ceasing operations Monday.

