Today is Monday March 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Bear’ bites ‘Whale’: ‘Cocaine Bear’ takes down Oscar-winning ‘The Whale’

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 3:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Universal

One might not think Cocaine Bear could turn its powdered nose up at an Oscar-winning drama, but that happened on the streaming charts.

Elizabeth Banks' pulpy stoned bear movie stayed at #1 on the top 10 from Vudu, Fandango's streaming service, for the second week in a row, where it managed to best Brendan Fraser's Oscar-winning performance in The Whale.

The latter film has been in the top 10 in various positions since Fraser won his Best Actor trophy, but streaming audiences are apparently hooked on Cocaine Bear.

In the movie's second week atop the charts, Guy Ritchie's action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre took second place, and The Whale took third.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC