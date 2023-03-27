Today is Monday March 27, 2023
Questlove to direct live-action remake of Disney’s ‘The Aristocats’

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 3:09 pm
ABC

Disney's 1970 movie The Aristocats is getting the remake treatment. Deadline reports the new version will be a mix of live action and CGI, with Questlove directing, executive producing and overseeing music for the film.

The Aristocats follows the story of a family of pampered felines who have inherited a massive fortune from their owner, and are fighting to reclaim their riches from a jealous butler who attempts to get rid of them and inherit the fortune himself.

Pixar’s Onward writer Keith Bunin is adapting the screenplay alongside Peter Rabbit filmmaker Will Gluck. Gluck's production company, Olive Bridge, and Questlove's Two One Five Entertainment are producing the film, according to Deadline. 

Tariq TrotterShawn Gee and Zarah Zohlman are tapped as executive producers, Deadline reports. 

The live-action remake of The Aristocats will mark Questlove's feature film directing debut. He previously directed Summer of Soul, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary last year.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



