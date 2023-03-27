Today is Monday March 27, 2023
Nightly lane closures: South Broadway and Grande, March 29-31

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 2:44 pm
Nightly lane closures: South Broadway and Grande, March 29-31TYLER — Portions of the roadways at the South Broadway Avenue and Grande Boulevard intersection will be closed nightly beginning March 29. Officials say lane closures are needed while contractors work on sewer lines in the area. Contractors will be working at night to minimize the impact on traffic, according to a news release. The construction is scheduled for March 29 through March 31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers can expect traffic delays in the area. The City of Tyler urges motorists to use caution and obey all traffic signs in the area.



