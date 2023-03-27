Today is Monday March 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Indiana Jones and the Golden Palm: Fifth Indy film will reportedly debut at Cannes Film Festival

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 1:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones' fifth cinematic adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will reportedly debut this spring at the historic Cannes Film Festival.

That's according to Variety, which is reporting "Indy 5" will follow Top Gun: Maverick's takeoff from the famed fest last year, the start of the Tom Cruise blockbuster's more than $1.4 billion strafing run on theaters worldwide.

While the official lineup for this year's event won't be revealed until April 13, the trade speculates that the James Mangold-directed, Steven Spielberg/George Lucas-produced movie starring Harrison Ford will screen on the second or third day of the festival, either May 17 or May 18. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs May 16-27.

Like Maverick, Dial of Destiny won't be in contention for Cannes' coveted top prize, the Palme D'or.

Also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies and Boyd Holbrook, Lucasfilm's fifth Indy adventure comes to theaters worldwide on June 30.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC