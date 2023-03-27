Today is Monday March 27, 2023
In-person meeting set on FM 2493 project; virtual meeting continues

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 3:56 pm
In-person meeting set on FM 2493 project; virtual meeting continuesTYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing to host a virtual public meeting regarding the six-lane widening project on FM 2493, more commonly known as Old Jacksonville Highway, with an in-person option set for Tuesday. Officials encourage you to participate and share your comments on improving safety and mobility along the highway from Loop 323 to FM 2813. The virtual public meeting remains available through Wednesday, April 12. The in-person public meeting will be held in a come-and-go format March 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Regional Training and Development Complex on the Tyler Junior College West Campus. Click this link for all the details.



