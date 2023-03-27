Today is Monday March 27, 2023
ETCOG announces regional award recipients

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 12:40 pm
ETCOG announces regional award recipientsMARSHALL — The East Texas Council of Governments last week honored regional citizens who exemplify excellence in performance, innovation, and contributions to the community, according to a news release. The awards were handed out at ETCOG’s 103rd Semi-Annual Board of Directors Meeting at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall. Top first responders, the Citizens of the Year, and the Corporate Citizen of the Year were recognized, along with recipients of honors for statesmanship and committee service. Click here for the full report.



