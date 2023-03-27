ETCOG announces regional award recipients

March 27, 2023

MARSHALL — The East Texas Council of Governments last week honored regional citizens who exemplify excellence in performance, innovation, and contributions to the community, according to a news release. The awards were handed out at ETCOG’s 103rd Semi-Annual Board of Directors Meeting at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall. Top first responders, the Citizens of the Year, and the Corporate Citizen of the Year were recognized, along with recipients of honors for statesmanship and committee service. Click here for the full report.

