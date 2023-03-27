TJC holds 50 Gallon Challenge blood drive

March 27, 2023

TYLER — Tyler Junior College will host its 12th annual “50 Gallon Challenge” Monday-Friday, March 27-31, at various TJC locations. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and a Carter BloodCare water bottle, and will be entered to win prizes each day. Since TJC and Carter BloodCare teamed up for the “50 Gallon Challenge” 12 years ago, the event has raised more than 500 gallons of the blood and potentially saved more than 13,000 lives, according to a news release. “Tyler is a very giving community, and we rely on their support to help us reach this big goal,” said TJC Director of Student Life Lauren Tyler as quoted in the release. “Each year we’ve held the blood drive, we’ve had great support from our students, faculty and staff and the great people of Tyler.” Click this link for more information.

