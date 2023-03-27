Today is Monday March 27, 2023
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 11:39 am
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of March 27. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a ditch maintenance crew on FM 850 at various locations. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Once complete, the crew will move to FM 15 for mill operations and leveling. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance, with assistance from Special Crews, will be conducting fog seal operations on FM 2011, from FM 2087 to SH 322. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



